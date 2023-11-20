Leading 5G Test Laboratory Gets ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation With Help Of Global Manager Group

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Global Manager Group(GMG), a global provider of ISO and other management system consultancy, added another feather to its cap by assisting one of the India's leading company, which designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automaker and consumers, to achieve ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation for its 5G Test Laboratory. They are globally recognized company started 5G test facility in India. This laboratory conducts testing of mobiles and other devices working on 5G technology. Such tests ensure that the device is compatible with the 5G technology or it needs some improvement without any issues. By such testing the performance of device is checked and it is issued to the market for satisfaction of customers. The tests include testing of call quality, internet speed and support to each of the applications. The accredited testing laboratory is a part of the company which designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including enterprise automation solutions, and services supporting the Internet of Things (IoT).



Remarkably, this company achieved ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation on successfully passing conformity assessment conducted by third-party accreditation body assessors. GMG team provided necessary support to the company in implementation of its laboratory's quality management system in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard. GMG also provided documentation support and Internal Auditor training to their staff members.



Global Manager Group provides total consultancy support to organizations for a wide range of management system training, implementation and certification/ accreditation. In addition, Global Manager Group is a leading provider of ready-to-use editable documentation kits for a wide range of ISO and other national/international management system certifications. All its sample ISO/IEC 17025 documents are prepared by technical experts having more than 25 years of experience in the relevant field. GMG also provides online training courses and e-books to most of the business sectors, including Manufacturing, Food, Healthcare, Hotel and tourism, Education, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Medical devices, IT, Packaging, Energy, Aerospace, Automotive, Petroleum and petrochemicals, Laboratories (calibration, testing and medical laboratories), Market & Social Research, Certification and Accreditation bodies. Today, GMG has more than 5000 satisfied customers in more than 100 countries, which include developed countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, China, Japan as well as GCC countries and other developing countries including South Africa, Brazil, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Egypt, Jordan, etc.



Global Manager Group is committed to providing its customer-centric solutions at competitive price across the globe and will continue its efforts to make them available to organizations, professionals and individuals on time. The company is also committed to ensure quality service, no down time and protection of personal information of its customers.



Source: Global Manager Group

Based in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), India, Global Manager Group (GMG) is a knowledge and technology-driven company with global recognition of its ISO certification consultancy, editable documentation kits, specialized training courses and e-books on corporate compliance and management system certifications. GMG provides training courses and ready-to-use editable documents on a wide range of management systems and other management topics, instrument calibration and soft skills etc. for business improvement, professional skill development, job growth and corporate compliance as well as ready to use document for a wide range of management system certifications.



For more details of Global Manager Group and its products, please visit:

Company :-Global Manager Group

User :- John

Email :

Phone :-07929795322

Url :-

