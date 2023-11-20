Intel Announced Its 14Th-Generation Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' Series

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Intel has just unveiled its latest lineup of desktop processors, the 14th Gen models featuring the Intel Core i9-14900K Processor and 14900KF Processor, Core i7-14700K and 14700KF, and Core i5-14600K and 14600KF. The Core i9-14900K and 14900KF are the stars of the show, boasting a peak speed of 6GHz right out of the box. These processors are designed to work seamlessly with Intel's LGA1700 platform, which now has a third generation alongside the existing 12th and 13th Gen models. While these new chips can be dropped into existing setups, there might be a need for BIOS updates for older LGA1700 motherboards.



In the world of Intel's 14th-gen Core desktop processors, also known as "Raptor Lake Refresh," the AI NPU and complex tiling system found in the recent 14th-gen "Meteor Lake" mobile chips have been ditched. However, AI is still present, with a focus on enhancing game performance and CPU clock speeds – something gamers can appreciate.



The refreshed Raptor Lake chips, including the Core i9-14900K, bring modest performance improvements through a tweaked Intel 7 process that boosts turbo clock speeds up to 6GHz. An essential addition is the "Application Performance Optimization (APO)" feature, tailored to optimize CPU performance for specific games. The primary goal of this refresh is to enhance overall performance and stay competitive, especially against the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D. Intel claims their 14th-gen Core processors outpace rivals, particularly in gaming scenarios, building on the strengths of the 13th-gen with these modest upgrades. Notably, the Core i7-14700K stands out in this refresh, showcasing a significant increase in efficiency cores, totalling 20 cores (12 efficiency and eight performance cores). This adjustment is expected to benefit tasks such as content creation and gaming, particularly in titles that leverage multithreading.

Additionally, Intel has introduced several notable features like Thunderbolt 5 support, WiFi 7 (via an add-in card), and DDR5-5600 support. The processors also promise enhanced overclocking capabilities, leveraging AI in the Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) with "AI Assist" for automated tuning. The 14th-gen platform includes WiFi 7 and Thunderbolt 5. WiFi 7 delivers speeds over 40Gbps, integrating WiFi 6e and supporting Bluetooth 5.3. Thunderbolt 5, with speeds up to 120Gbps, is expected in 2024. Initial desktop processors in the 14th-gen lineup won't support Thunderbolt 5, but some CPUs in the 14th-gen family will have this feature, with details to be shared later. Additionally, Intel foresees the mainstream adoption of 20Gbps USB 3.2 (Gen 2×2), which is especially beneficial for external gaming SSDs.



