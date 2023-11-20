Continental's Radar Vision Parking Named CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Continental's Radar Vision Parking was named as a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree under the product category Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility. By combining high-resolution surround radars with high-resolution cameras, Continental enables parking use cases that require very precise and close-range measurement around the vehicle. Early parking slot detection, for example, lets users park in a single stroke without driving past the spot. As radars are very compact, they can be mounted behind all painted bumpers. Together with cameras, they provide a redundant, seamless 360° view around the vehicle. The Radar Vision Parking solution thus cannot only be a substitute for ultrasonic sensors, which are typically used for parking, but even provides better design and performance – while meeting the New Car Assessment Programme's (short NCAP) safety requirements. Continental's combined solution is a ready-to-use software and hardware system that precisely manages and processes the increasing information in vehicles. It is designed for the coming generation of software-defined vehicles.

“We are thrilled to have been named among the best-of-the-best with this prestigious award,” said Ismail Dagli, Head of the Autonomous Mobility Business Area at Continental.“The CES Innovation Awards are a testament to our team's dedication, hard work, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

On top, Radar Vision Parking provides enhanced object height detection and can determine object over-rideability, such as low curbstones, or under-rideability, such as a hanging bicycle in a garage. The next-generation environmental model in the combined solution makes it possible to reduce accidents in the parking garage and avoid unnecessary waiting queues. Additionally, it is more efficient in using existing and future parking facilities and the needed space. These enhancements in driver assistance and parking technology will be a huge benefit to end users both in convenience, comfort, and safety.



“Continental is driving mobility and this state-of-the-art radar and camera technology offers a wide range of parking solutions,” said Daniel Förster, Head of Product Line Parking and Product Line Human Vison, Autonomous Mobility Business Area at Continental.“Parking can be a stressful experience for drivers. From finding your spot, to maneuvering into it in tight spaces and having enough clearance for loading and unloading, Radar Vision Parking takes what can be an unpleasant experience and brings future mobility to drivers, today. With this technology, OEMs can reduce the complexity in their vehicles with less sensors, wiring, and overall hardware. Vehicle Designers can aesthetically design vehicles without being forced to integrate ultrasonic sensors wrapped around the front and rear bumpers on today's vehicles.”

Continental has now been selected for a CES Innovation Award for eight consecutive years. The Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program recognizes honorees in 29 consumer technology product categories. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2024, happening January 9 through January 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For a list of Innovation Awards honorees visit CES/innovation. More will be revealed in January.

Continental at CES 2024

Continental will showcase its latest technologies at a private structure exhibit in Central Plaza across from the Las Vegas Convention Center from Tuesday, January 9 through Friday, January 12. The technology company has numerous solutions that highlight mobility innovations, from the road to the cloud. An invitation-only media event has been scheduled for January 9. Further information, including registration, is available from the Continental press team



Company :-PRHUB

User :- Lochan

Email :

Phone :-08022483008

Mobile:- 08022483007

Url :-