Azerbaijan Arrests Another Perpetrator Of Khojaly Genocide (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20.
Investigations
are underway based on information provided by participant in the
Khojaly genocide, Rashid Beglaryan, State Security Service of
Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
Complex investigations of crimes against peace and humanity, as
well as war crimes committed in the past by Armenian illegal armed
formations in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, are underway.
"Suspected of torturing Azerbaijani war prisoners and other
persons protected by international humanitarian law previously held
in the Children's Hospital No. 3 of Khankendi with restriction of
freedom, committing other grave crimes against peace and humanity,
war crimes, as well as participation in the activities of Armenian
illegal armed formations, Rashid Beglaryan was arrested on charges
under Articles 112, 113, 115.2, 279.1, and 318.1 of the Criminal
Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the State Security Service of
Azerbaijan noted.
The persons subjected to the above-mentioned tortures were
identified and recognized as victims in this criminal case.
During the interrogation, the accused, Rashid Beglaryan,
reporting his involvement in the Khojaly tragedy of February 1992,
stated that the Armenian Armed Forces and Armenian illegal armed
formations acting under their command attacked Khojaly, mainly
populated by civilians, from Khankendi on February 25, 1992.
According to a pre-established plan, false promises were made to
the surviving Azerbaijani civilians that they could safely pass
through the Askeran district in the direction of the Aghdam
district. The armed formations, of which Beglaryan was a member,
ambushed and killed up to 200 civilians, mostly women, children,
and the elderly, who were moving along the Gargarchay coast towards
Aghdam district with the aim of massacring Azerbaijanis on February
26, 1992, using automatic weapons near Askeran fortress. After
members of the criminal group looted the personal belongings of the
dead, their bodies were buried around the Askeran fortress.
During the testimony on the spot, Rashid Beglaryan clearly
indicated the places where he committed criminal acts against the
civilian population, describing all the circumstances in
detail.
At present, investigations into the aforementioned criminal acts
are ongoing.
Rashid Beglaryan was detained in August 2023.
