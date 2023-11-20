Minister Gayibov Meets Azerbaijani Team Of European Aerobic Championship In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The Minister of
Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, President of European Gymnastics
Farid Gayibov has met with members of the Azerbaijani
representatives of the 13th European Aerobic Gymnastics
Championships in Antalya, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told
Trend .
At the European Championships, Azerbaijan was represented by
gymnasts Vladimir Dolmatov, Madina Mustafayeva, Hadija Guliyeva,
Leyla Bezhanova, Arzu Aghayeva, Sara Alikhanly, Sanam Kazimova and
Dilara Gurbanova.
The 13th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships was held on
November 17-19.
