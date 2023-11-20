Iranian Currency Rates For November 20

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 20, Trend reports. According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 16 decreased in price compared to November 19. According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,743 rials.

Currency Rial on November 20 Rial on November 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,338 52,319 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,414 47,418 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,988 3,974 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,891 3,888 1 Danish krone DKK 6,148 6,141 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,226 135,846 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,633 14,625 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,055 28,088 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,388 5,387 1 Omani rial OMR 109,084 109,081 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,602 30,617 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,159 25,176 1 South African rand ZAR 2,286 2,290 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,464 1,464 1 Russian ruble RUB 467 472 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,344 27,331 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,269 31,252 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,025 37,966 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,280 1,280 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,503 31,500 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,672 8,685 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,828 5,832 100 Thai baths THB 119,387 119,504 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,976 8,978 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,422 32,379 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,743 45,826 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,106 9,103 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,565 15,565 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,697 2,709 1 Afghan afghani AFN 607 608 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,775 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,596 75,618 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,839 3,839 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,018

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 453,095 rials and the price of $1 is 416,021 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,905 rials, and the price of $1 is 378,201 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 498,000–501,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000–547,000 rials.

