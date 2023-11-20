-->


Iranian Currency Rates For November 20


11/20/2023 2:13:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 20, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 16 decreased in price compared to November 19.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,743 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 20

Rial on November 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,338

52,319

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,414

47,418

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,988

3,974

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,891

3,888

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,148

6,141

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,226

135,846

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,633

14,625

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,055

28,088

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,388

5,387

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,084

109,081

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,602

30,617

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,159

25,176

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,286

2,290

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,464

1,464

1 Russian ruble

RUB

467

472

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,344

27,331

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,269

31,252

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,025

37,966

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,280

1,280

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,503

31,500

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,672

8,685

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,828

5,832

100 Thai baths

THB

119,387

119,504

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,976

8,978

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,422

32,379

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,743

45,826

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,106

9,103

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,565

15,565

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,697

2,709

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

607

608

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,775

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,596

75,618

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,839

3,839

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

12,018

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 453,095 rials and the price of $1 is 416,021 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,905 rials, and the price of $1 is 378,201 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 498,000–501,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000–547,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107455964

