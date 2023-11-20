Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 319,210

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 319,210 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 20, 2023, including 640 invaders in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,439 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 10,168 armored combat vehicles (+2), 7,748 artillery systems (+4), 899 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 588 air defense systems, 323 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,764 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,563 cruise missiles (+1), 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,127 motor vehicles (+7), and 1,097 special equipment units (+1).

The data are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, 46 combat engagements took place on the front over the past day.