Kherson Sector: Defense Forces Holding Positions On Left Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, Ukrainian forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update , Ukrinform reports.

“In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro; they are engaged in counter-battery warfare, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear," the statement says.

Russia's militarytoll in Ukraine rises to 319,210

As reported, in the past 24 hours, 46 combat clashes took place on the front lines: Russian forces launched one missile attack and 17 air strikes, carried out 97 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.