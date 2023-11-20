Weapons And Ammunition Found In Gubadli District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the Barda District Department of the Azerbaijan
Internal Ministry, employees of the Gubadli District Police
Department are taking measures to collect and hand over weapons
left behind illegal Armenian Armed Groups, Azernews reports.
During the next event 1 "Fagot",1 grenade launcher, 1 machine
gun, 19 grenades, a large number of cartridges, and other
ammunition were found and taken out from the territory of Tarovlu
village of the district.
The fact is being investigated.
