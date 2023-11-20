NAM Conference On Women's Empowerment Starts In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The international conference of the Non-Aligned Movement on
women's empowerment has started in Baku. Various interactive panel
discussions will be organised within the two-day conference, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, Chairperson of the Board
of the State Examination Centre Maleyka Abbaszade, Azerbaijan's
first Ombudsman Elmira Suleymanova, other officials and deputies
attended the opening ceremony.
Representatives of 9 international organisations, including the
UN, ISESCO, and the International Foundation for Turkic Culture and
Heritage, are taking part in the conference.
Experts from Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Sudan, Russia,
Indonesia, Egypt, Venezuela, Palestine, India, the United Arab
Emirates, and other countries are also among the participants of
the event.
