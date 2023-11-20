-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NAM Conference On Women's Empowerment Starts In Baku


11/20/2023 2:13:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The international conference of the Non-Aligned Movement on women's empowerment has started in Baku. Various interactive panel discussions will be organised within the two-day conference, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, Chairperson of the Board of the State Examination Centre Maleyka Abbaszade, Azerbaijan's first Ombudsman Elmira Suleymanova, other officials and deputies attended the opening ceremony.

Representatives of 9 international organisations, including the UN, ISESCO, and the International Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage, are taking part in the conference.

Experts from Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Sudan, Russia, Indonesia, Egypt, Venezuela, Palestine, India, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries are also among the participants of the event.

MENAFN20112023000195011045ID1107455955

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search