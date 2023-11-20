Srinagar Records Season's Coldest Night At Minus 0.8°C, Fog Reduces Visibility

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With fog engulfing several areas, cold conditions prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir as Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded season's lowest temperature on Monday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a fall of nearly 2°C, recording a low of minus 0.8°C against 0.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C below normal for this time of the year for the capital city, he said.
Most parts of the city also saw a thick blanket of fog, reducing visibility and causing inconvenience to commuters during morning.
Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 0.4°C, he said. The minimum temperature was minus 1.0°C below normal for the place, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.6°C, below 1°C than the normal. Read Also Kashmir Shivers As Mercury Settles Below Freezing Point Kashmir To Witness Foggy Mornings, Evenings
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 1.2°C which was normal for the place, the official said.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.8°C which was 1.°C below normal, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 1.2°C and it was normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, the official said.
Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, recorded a minimum of 12.6°C which was normal for the place, he said.
Till November 26, the weatherman has predicted generally dry weather with“occasional cloudiness on November 25.”
Overall, he said, no significant weather activity is expected till November 26. He said there is going to be“shallow fog with mist during morning and evening hours.”
