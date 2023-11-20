Houthi group in Yemen captures Israeli ship in Red Sea

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Houthi group in Yemen declared that it had "captured an Israeli ship" in the Red Sea and brought it to the Yemeni coast.



“The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation in the Red Sea,” Houthi military representative Yahya Saree declared in a press release.



"One of the results of this operation was the seizure of an Israeli ship and taking it to the Yemeni coast," Saree added.



Saree did not provide additional details regarding the identity of the ship or information about its crew.



He issued a warning that any ship that was associated with or owned by Israel would be considered a “legitimate target” by the group’s armed forces.



He stressed that the Houthi tasks "only threaten the ships of the Israeli entity and those owned by Israelis."



Saree pointed out that the Houthi group will go on to "carry out military operations against the Israeli enemy until the aggression against the Gaza Strip stops."



"We call on all countries whose nationals work in the Red Sea to stay away from any work or activity with Israeli or Israeli-owned ships," Saree further mentioned.



Previously on Sunday, Israel affirmed that the Houthi group had hijacked an international cargo ship in the Red Sea. However, Israel asserted that no Israelis were on board the seized vessel.



Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu's office in a release stated that "Israel strongly condemns the Iranian attack against an international vessel."



The ship, it said, owned by a British company and operated by a Japanese firm, was hijacked by Houthis with Iranian guidance.



The statement added that 25 crew members of various nationalities are onboard the vessel including Ukrainians, Bulgarians, Filipinos and Mexicans but no Israelis.

