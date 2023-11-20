Colombian leader condemns Netanyahu, likens him to Herod

(MENAFN) The president of Colombia declared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a "crazy man" who is responsible for "killing many people" in Gaza, mimicking the actions of Herod, the Judean ruler who, according to the Christian New Testament, ordered the assassination of innocent people.



"Today we are seeing a crazy man who is Netanyahu," Gustavo Petro stated throughout the weekend in Caracas at the Book Fair of Venezuela, where he also denounced the United States for backing Israel's hostilities on the Gaza Strip as "the Israeli capital owns American banking."



"They don't realize that they are killing a lot of people, not just people and babies," Petro added, who likened Netanyahu to "a very powerful Herod killing and killing children on Earth.”



Petro has consistently voiced his support for the Palestinian cause through his X account, staunchly condemning Israel for its airstrikes and assaults on the Gaza Strip, resulting in a reported death toll of at least 13,000 Palestinians.



Throughout the relentless air and ground attacks over the past month, hospitals, mosques, and churches have not been spared, facing damage or complete destruction due to Israel's actions. Petro has actively criticized these destructive measures, emphasizing the widespread impact on civilian infrastructure in the region.



His frequent comparisons between the situation in Gaza and the Nazi concentration camps of World War II have sparked controversy, with the Jewish state characterizing his statements as "anti-Semitic." The use of such historical analogies has heightened tensions and drawn criticism, as it equates the Israeli actions with one of the darkest chapters in history. These comparisons often lead to accusations of insensitivity and the trivialization of historical events.



Petro has declared Colombia's intention to put forth a proposal at the United Nations for the recognition of Palestine as a fully independent state. In addition, he has issued a threat to actively support the complaint lodged with the International Criminal Court against Netanyahu, accusing him of war crimes. Furthermore, Petro has announced that Bogota will halt the procurement of weapons from countries that either voted against or abstained from a UN resolution advocating for a cease-fire in Gaza. These actions reflect Petro's strong stance against Israel's military actions and his commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights on the international stage.

