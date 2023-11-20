Death toll in Gaza since October 7 increases to over 13,000

(MENAFN) The death toll resulting from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has now reached 13,000, including over 5,500 children and 3,500 women, according to a statement from the media office in the besieged enclave on Sunday.



The number of injuries has surpassed 30,000, with more than 75 percent of them being children and women, as per the statement. The administration reported that the number of missing persons has exceeded 6,000, with most of them suspected to be buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings.



According to the statement, 83 mosques have been completely destroyed, and 166 have been damaged. Additionally, three churches were targeted in the attacks.



The impact on residential areas has been severe, with over 43,000 housing units completely demolished and 225,000 damaged. This means that 60 percent of the residential units in the Gaza Strip were affected by the bombardment.



The authority further noted that 25 hospitals and 52 health centers have gone out of service since the attacks began. Israeli forces also targeted 55 ambulances, and dozens of others are inactive due to a lack of fuel.



The government stated “Israel and the international community fully responsible for the ongoing crimes in the Gaza Strip.”



It urged the international community “to press for an end to this war and these crimes, which shame humanity,” and stressed the need of providing of medical assistance, supplies, as well as fuel for hospitals.

