(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru joins over 50 countries with a digital nomad visa. On November 14, they announced Legislative Decree No. 1582.



This decree amends immigration laws, adding a "Digital Nomad-Residence" category. It lets people stay and work remotely in Peru for a year.



Nomads can't receive salaries from Peru-based work or companies. They must work remotely for companies not in Peru.



The decree took effect on November 15. Yet, detailed regulations are still pending. The National Superintendence of Migration will issue the visas.



The application process remains unannounced. Currently, there are no minimum salary requirements.



After one year, the visa can be renewed. This visa is an excellent chance for nomads to explore Peru and keep their overseas jobs.





Background - Peru Introduces Visa for Digital Nomads

Digital nomad visas reflect today's changing work environment. Traditional immigration laws didn't consider remote work.



The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this shift. Now, countries are adapting their policies for remote workers.



Peru's visa aims to boost the economy.



It attracts skilled, financially stable people. They spend locally but don't take local jobs. This trend is also seen in Portugal, Estonia, and Costa Rica.



Digital nomad visas have significant impacts.



They boost spending and workforce diversity and encourage cultural exchange. These programs balance nomad needs with local interests.



For Peru, this visa shows a modern immigration approach. It makes Peru attractive for nomads, potentially increasing foreign investment.



As remote work grows, such policies are vital for attracting global talent.

