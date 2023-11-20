British Pork Now California-Ready With NSF's Bundled Prop 12 And Red Tractor Certification

(MENAFN- Pressat) Oxford, UK (November 20, 2023) – NSF , the leading global public health and safety organisation, has become one of the first UK certification bodies to offer California's Proposition 12 (Prop 12) certification for British pork producers. In addition to its unique position as the only Red Tractor Certification Body for pork in the UK, NSF continues to pioneer in industry certifications, offering British farmers a comprehensive solution for certifying their pork production.

Proposition 12 is a ground-breaking animal welfare law from California that sets higher standards for confining certain farm animals. The law goes into effect on January 1, 2024, making Prop 12 certification critical for British producers eyeing the lucrative US market, as it ensures their compliance with Californian animal welfare standards.

“NSF's Prop 12 certification means British pork producers can now access the Californian market with greater confidence,” says Dale Newitt, Director of Supply Chain Food Safety, NSF.“This aligns perfectly with NSF's mission to improve and protect human health, as healthier animals mean safer, higher quality meat for consumers. Despite accounting for nearly 15% of total US pork consumption, California only produces 1% of it, making it heavily dependent on interstate and international imports. In 2022, the total import of pork in the US exceeded £1.3 billion, making the Prop 12 certification a significant market opportunity for UK pork producers.”

NSF also offers the unique advantage of bundled auditing, allowing Prop 12 and Red Tractor audits to happen simultaneously, which reduces the audit burden on British farmers, making certification more efficient and cost-effective.

“Bundled auditing is a game-changer for British farmers,” adds Dale.“By conducting Prop 12 and Red Tractor audits at the same time, we can cut down on the time and expenses usually associated with gaining these important certifications.”

As a trusted name in the industry, NSF emphasises the importance of animal wellness as part of its broader commitment to public health. Its dual certification services underscore its commitment to supporting British farmers and the industry at large, offering them a streamlined approach to meet the increasingly rigorous standards of domestic and international markets.

Red Tractor CEO, Jim Moseley said: "Market access is a key goal for food chain assurance and Red Tractor has been working closely on this with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and NSF over recent months. I'm delighted that we can now offer UK pig farmers access to this important market for selling safe and traceable UK pork.

"We have explored all the different options for achieving this, including whether the CDFA could simply recognise the Red Tractor scheme directly. However, Californian legislation requires the independent assessment and certification body to be certified by CDFA.

"That's why news that NSF has now been certified by CDFA is so significant. It makes it very easy for pig farmers and their processors to access the California market from January next year. As part of their existing Red Tractor assessment, they will be able to simply add the Prop 12 checks, where required, and have access this important market for their pork.

"This is an important milestone for the pigs sector in this country. Hopefully it can be the start of a productive and ongoing new trading relationship. We're encouraging the CDFA to visit the UK so that they can see first-hand the high standards our Red Tractor farmers work to."

