Cooperation Between Statistical Institutions Of Azerbaijan And Vietnam Discussed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Hanoi, the capital of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, a
meeting was held between Chairman of the State Statistics Committee
Tahir Budagov and Director General of the General Statistical
Office of Vietnam Nguyen Ti Suong, Azernews reports.
Prospects of cooperation between the State Statistics Committee
of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Statistical Office of
Vietnam were discussed at the meeting.
During the meeting, it was brought to attention that the
development of relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, which
celebrated the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year,
is a source of satisfaction. It was emphasized that both countries
are interested in deepening multifaceted relations covering various
spheres.
Mrs Nguyen Thi Suong gave detailed information on the activities
of Vietnam's General Department of Statistics and said Azerbaijan's
experience in the field of statistics is of interest to her
country. He said they are ready to take real steps to ensure
cooperation between the statistical agencies of the two
countries.
Chairman of the State Committee on Statistics Tahir Budagov gave
extensive information on the activities of the institution he
heads, talked about the ongoing reforms in the field of statistics,
and introduced innovations in Azerbaijan. Tahir Budagov said that
the State Statistics Committee has extensive international
relations effectively cooperates with relevant agencies of a number
of countries and emphasized the existence of good opportunities for
the implementation of useful cooperation in this field.
At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on a number of other
issues of mutual interest.
