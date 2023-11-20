General Staff Reports 46 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 46 combat clashes took place on the front lines: Russian forces launched one missile attack and 17 air strikes, carried out 97 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

This is said in the morning update by of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Damage was caused to private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure. Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region; Serebrianka Forestry in Luhansk region, and Yampolivka in Donetsk region came under air strikes. More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire," the report says.

Zelensky replaces commander of Ukrainian Medical Forces

The military also reminded that the Russian occupiers launched an airstrike on Ukraine yesterday, using combat Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 15 out of 20 combat UAVs.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations in the Melitopol direction, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on occupation troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

“In the past day, Ukraine's Air Force launched two strikes on enemy manpower clusters. Units of missile forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as three ammunition depots of the enemy," the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, from February 24, 2022 to November 19, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 318,570 Russian invaders.

Photo: AFU

General Staff