Grenade Explodes In One Of Kyiv Districts: Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the late hours of Sunday, a grenade exploded in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv city, killing two people.
According to Kyiv police , on the evening of November 19, a citizen reported to the police that an explosion had occurred in a neighboring apartment. Law enforcers and doctors arrived at the scene.
According to preliminary police reports, the grenade explosion killed a serviceman and a woman who was in the apartment. Another man, the brother of the deceased, was injured and hospitalized.
Relevant services continue to work at the scene. As soon as the inspection is completed, the incident will be given classification, the police said. Read also:
Ammunition found in two districts of Kyiv
As Ukrinform earlier reported, in Odesa region, a man in military uniform blew up a grenade in a truck, injuring a teenager
MENAFN20112023000193011044ID1107455825
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.