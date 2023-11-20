EIB Discusses Middle Corridor Development With Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The European
Investment Bank is interested in doing new projects in Azerbaijan
to support the transition to "green economy", European Investment
Bank's chief advisor for credit operations in EU neighboring
countries Hervé Guenassia told Trend .
"In addition to developing the renewable energy sector, we are
also targeting the development of clean transportation sector in
the country. We are having interesting discussions with Azerbaijan
Railways on the development of environmentally friendly
transportation and improvement of railway connections along the
Middle Corridor," he noted.
Guenassia also stressed that the Bank sees great potential for
improvement of urban transport in Baku, and has already started
discussions with the Azerbaijani side on modernization and
development of the Baku Metro.
The Middle Corridor connects the networks of container rail
freight transportation of China and the European Union countries
through the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye and
Eastern Europe.
Multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links
ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with railway systems
of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine and
Poland. The Сorridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from China
to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite
direction.
A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to
Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main
advantages of this transport corridor.
