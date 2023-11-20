Arab, Islamic Diplomats Launch Tour Urging Gaza Ceasefire At UN

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- The Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Qatar, Egypt, Indonesia, Turkey, and Nigeria, accompanied by the Secretaries-General of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, have commenced a strategic diplomatic tour to permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council, pressing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.This diplomatic initiative is in compliance with the mandate issued during the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh on November 11, 2023.Led by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia and head of the 32nd Arab and Islamic Summit, this united effort is intended to immediately halt the ongoing violence in Gaza. Moreover, it aims to apply diplomatic pressure for a genuine and comprehensive political process in line with established international frameworks for lasting peace.The mission extends to demanding accountability for the Israeli occupation's flagrant violations and crimes against humanity in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. It also emphasizes securing urgent humanitarian passages to prevent a looming catastrophe in the besieged Gaza Strip while safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites, notably the Al-Aqsa Mosque.