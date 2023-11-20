MSF Needs Guarantees Of Safety, Access For Medical, Humanitarian Supplies To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- Doctors Without Borders / Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) project coordinator in southern Gaza, Christophe Garnier, stated that " the medical needs are huge, and MSF is ready to scale up its activities, but we need basic guarantees of safety and unrestricted access of medical and humanitarian supplies into Gaza."Garnier emphasized in a press statement late Sunday that the ceasefire is a must, now more than ever, to stop the bloodshed.MSF medical personnel are treating patients for severe burns at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in Gaza, following an Israeli airstrike yesterday about one kilometer away from the hospital.Furthermore, the statement indicated that a total of 122 patients arrived at the hospital in the immediate aftermath of the airstrike. While 70 people were dead upon arrival, dozens of injured people, including many children, arrived in critical condition with severe burns.In the burn unit, where MSF works, surgeons are doing around 10 burn surgeries a day. But the hospital is overflowing with hundreds of patients with burns who must wait for surgical care.