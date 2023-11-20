Ooredoo Wins Two MEIRA Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, a leading telecommunications provider, has won two prestigious awards at the 2023 edition of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference held in Bahrain.

The prestigious event, attracting 500 delegates, culminated in Ooredoo being named the“Leading Corporate for Investor Relations” and secured the“Best Investor Relations Professional” award in Qatar for the fourth consecutive year.

The MEIRA Annual Conference concluded on the 14th of November 2023. Held in Bahrain this year, MEIRA is the Middle East's largest event dedicated to investor relations hosting over 500 delegates. The theme of the event was“From ESG to Sustainable Capital Markets”.

Commenting on the news, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo said:“I like to extend my gratitude to the MEIRA community for their confidence in our efforts. Once again, these awards reaffirm our steadfast dedication to best practices in Investor Relations. At Ooredoo, our commitment to delivering timely, transparent, and reliable information is paramount. I express my sincere appreciation and pride for the exceptional work of our team, whose dedication has been instrumental in earning these prestigious recognitions.”