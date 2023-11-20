Diplomacy Requires Solutions That Consider Diverse Stakeholder Needs: GU-Q Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) recently offered a public lecture by Ambassador Androulla Kaminara, GU-Q Distinguished Diplomat-in-Residence for the 2023-2024 academic year (pictured). The event,“Practitioner's Proposals on How to Enhance Diplomatic Practice,” offered a unique perspective on the evolution of diplomatic engagements in current international arenas.

Ambassador Kaminara's rich background as the former EU Ambassador to Pakistan and her long-standing career in public service and humanitarian aid provide a foundation for discussing the drivers and challenges of modern diplomacy. Her talk provided students the opportunity to gain deeper insights into the complexities of global diplomacy.

Drawing from her extensive experience, Ambassador Kaminara highlighted critical issues including gender and cultural awareness, which are often overlooked in diplomatic practices. Using specific examples from her tenure as an ambassador, and case studies from conflict-affected regions like Afghanistan and Nigeria, she shed light on the pivotal role these aspects play in crafting effective international strategies.

The Distinguished Diplomat-in-Residence programme at GU-Q was launched in the fall of 2023 to bring experienced practitioners from the field of diplomacy to engage with students and the academic community. Through this programme, Ambassador Kaminara is delivering public lectures andcontributing to the university's intellectual life by mentoring students, providing career counseling, and facilitating connections across governmental, business, and diplomatic spheres.