Caution Urged As Cold, Rainy Weather Sweeps Across Jordan

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- The Kingdom on Monday is experiencing the influence of a cold and humid air mass, leading to a drop in temperatures and the prevalence of cold, cloudy, and rainy conditions in most regions, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said.Heavy precipitation is anticipated, particularly in the southwestern areas of the country, including the Dead Sea region, with thunderstorms and hail at times. Northwest winds will be active, with strong gusts exceeding 60 km/h in certain areas.As the night approaches, rainfall will gradually weaken, wind speed will decrease, and fog is expected to form over the highlands and plains.Additionally, the JMD has issued a warning about reduced horizontal visibility in the highlands and the Badia due to fog and dust, the potential flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, as well as rising water levels, especially in the southwestern regions, including the Dead Sea. Strong wind speeds and accompanying gusts pose a danger, and caution is advised on rain-drenched roads.Moving to Tuesday, a slight uptick in mercury levels is expected, with relatively cold weather prevailing in most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience pleasant temperatures, with some clouds appearing at lower altitudes.Light and scattered showers are possible in the northern parts of the country during the early morning hours. Moderate northwesterly winds are forecasted, occasionally becoming active in the eastern regions.On Wednesday, temperatures will see another slight rise, while the weather remains relatively cold in most regions. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy pleasant weather conditions. Medium and high-altitude clouds are forecast, accompanied by moderate to active southeasterly winds, which may stir up dust, especially in Badia areas.The temperature range for today in different parts of Jordan varies. Amman expects temperatures between 16 and 8 degrees Celsius, in the northern highlands 11–6, the southern highlands 13–6, the desert areas 20–10, the plains 16–10, the northern Jordan Valley 23–16 degrees, the southern Jordan Valley 26–18, the Dead Sea 25–16, and the Gulf of Aqaba 26–17 degrees.