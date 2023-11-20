Realtrends Ranks Nicholas French 188 In The Nation For Sales Volume

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 19, 2023 9:23 pm - Nicholas French received the ranking of 188 out of the more than 1.6 million licensed REALTORS nationwide with a sales volume of $132,523,000 in 2022.

LOS ALTOS, CA (November 6, 2023) – Nicholas French is ranked by RealTrends as one of the top realtors in the nation for sales volume. French received the ranking of 188 out of the more than 1.6 million licensed REALTORS® nationwide with a sales volume of $132,523,000 in 2022.

French also ranks 68 in California for sales volume in 2022 and is a RealTrends Leading 100 Honoree. He has consistently ranked as a top 1 % realtor by RealTrends' annual rankings in the Wall Street Journal.

Throughout his decades of serving buyers and sellers, he has reached more than $1 billion in career sales.

Selling property is not French's only strength as a REALTOR®. He also has had his general contracting license for over a decade, allowing him to leverage direct relationships with the trades to remodel and upgrade your home professionally before you sell to enable you to get the best price in the shortest time.

French is a part of Christies Sereno and primarily serves clients in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Silicon Valley, and the surrounding Bay Area. To learn more about Nicholas French, visit realtornickfrench or email .

About Nicholas French

As a 6th generation Bay Area native, top 1% realtor Nicholas French has a deep understanding and unmatched passion for the local markets. Throughout his 22 years in the real estate business, he has consistently been ranked as a top-performing Broker and in the highest 1% by RealTrends' annual rankings in the Wall Street Journal. Throughout his decades of serving buyers and sellers, he has reached more than $1 billion in career sales.

Nicholas brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, strong negotiation skills, and professionalism to his practice and is well respected by his colleagues – important in the Bay Area market where multiple offers are the norm and agent-to-agent relationships matter.