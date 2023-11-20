Georgia's Exports To Tajikistan Surge, Imports Decline

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 20. Trade
turnover between Tajikistan and Georgia reached $29.312 million
from January through September 2023, Trend reports.
Data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat)
indicates a 2.3 times increase compared to the same period in 2022
($12.418 million).
During this period, the majority of the trade turnover
constituted Georgian exports to Tajikistan, amounting to $29.273
million. The figure increased by 2.4 times compared to the same
period in 2022 ($12.131 million).
However, Georgian imports from Tajikistan amounted to $38,930
from January through September 2023. This is a drop of 7.3 times
compared to the same period in 2022 ($286,610). In 2023, Georgia
imported goods from Tajikistan only in April, May, and August.
Tajikistan and Georgia's total trade turnover reached $22.9
million in 2022, which is 1.8 times greater than the $12.5 million
registered in 2021.
Georgia's exports to Tajikistan totaled $22.6 million,
increasing 1.8 times compared to $12.4 million in 2021. The
country's imports from Tajikistan in 2022 totaled $304,250, up by
5.7 times over the $53,170 recorded in 2021.
MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107455735
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.