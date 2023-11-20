Military Sappers Neutralize Almost 3,000 Explosives In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, demining units of the Ukrainian Ministry's State Special Transport Service have cleared 2,113 hectares of mines, removed and neutralized 2,835 explosives.
According to Ukrinform, the special service reported this on Facebook.
In total, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the State Special Transport Service has removed and neutralized 87,176 explosives and cleared 39,829.24 hectares of land mines. Read also:
In particular, bomb disposal experts cleared 21.60 hectares of water area, 716.05 km of motorways, 2,242.61 km of railroad tracks, 328.32 km of power lines and 35 km of gas pipelines from explosive objects.
As reported by Ukrinform, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, nearly 30% of Ukraine's territory was contaminated by mines as of October 2023.
