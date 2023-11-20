Governments Use IMF Bailouts To Hurt Political Foes: Study

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Sri Lanka received a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March amid soaring inflation, debt and a sovereign default.

In exchange for US$3 billion, the government committed to spending cuts and tax and financial sector reforms. Leading to protests in the streets of Colombo, these measures have prevented Sri Lankan wages from recovering after they fell by almost half in real terms during the preceding financial crisis.

Sri Lankans' experience of these measures has been far from uniform. Emerging evidence indicates that the government - led by Ranil Wickremesinghe, part of the Buddhist Sinhalese majority - has concentrated the burdens primarily on ethnic minorities, which include many of the poorest people in Sri Lanka and which typically support the opposition.

The government has sought to protect the primarily Buddhist Sinhalese elite by avoiding imposing wealth taxes and only making small increases in corporation tax. It has placed the cost burden of austerity on low-income people by doubling the value-added tax rate to 15%.

It has also doubled the tax that people pay on pension fund returns. Again, this hits poor ethnic minorities hardest because they frequently earn too little to pay income tax.

Unfortunately, this experience is part of a worldwide pattern. Our new book, IMF Lending: Partisanship, Punishment and Protest , shows how governments lump the burden of adjustment on opposition supporters while shielding their own backers – in other words, using IMF programs for political gain.

IMF programs and past research

Scholars have long noted that IMF restructuring programs create winners and losers, but always in relation to different sectors of the economy. For example, the fact that programs attempt to strengthen exports has been shown to favor farmers and business owners over urban middle-class state employees like civil servants.