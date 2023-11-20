Afghan Athlete Defeats Tanzanian Rival

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Qais Khademi, a sportsman from Afghanistan, defeated his Tanzanian rival in the boxing competition.

This competition took place on Sunday, in the city of London, the capital of England. Qais Khademi, a sportsman from Afghanistan, demonstrated his prowess by defeating his Tanzanian rival in a boxing match, emerging victorious.

Khademi achieved victory in this competition by skillfully executing a technical move, allowing him to defend his international belt and emerge as the winner successfully.

It's worth noting that before this, Qais Khademi, a professional Afghan boxer, had secured one of the most prestigious titles in the world of boxing, the IBO (International Boxing Organization) championship, and the European title by defeating his British opponent.

Qais Khademi, at 29, has established an impressive record in his career, boasting 10 victories and just 1 defeat. His latest triumph against his Tanzanian opponent secured his victory in that match and marked his milestone 10th victory overall.

Khademi's consistent success and determination in the world of sports have earned him recognition as a formidable athlete, and his recent achievement highlights his remarkable journey in professional competition.

