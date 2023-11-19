Prime Minister Meets Minister Of State And Member Of Cabinet Of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign AffairsHE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Sunday with HRH Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani attended the meeting.