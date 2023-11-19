Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) Share Placement And Securities Purchase Plan

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise $5.9 million by way of a share placement at $0.021 ("Placement"). The Placement was oversubscribed and was strongly supported by both key existing shareholders and new institutional investors.IonicRE Managing Director, Tim Harrison, commented; "The strong response to the raise reflected the potential of the Company as a unique magnet and heavy rare earth development opportunity with the potential to become an end to end vertically integrated rare earth and magnet supply chain participant. The recent updates on the Company's progress of the demonstration plants at Makuutu (ASX 10 Nov 2023) and the Ionic Technologies' Belfast recycling facility (ASX 15 Nov 2023) together with continuing advanced discussions to increase its interests in the Makuutu Rare Earth Projects from its current 60% interest augur well for positive news flow in the coming months."Placement DetailsThe Company has received binding commitments from new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $5.9 million (before costs) through the issue of 280,952,381 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") at an issue price of $0.021 per Share, representing a 18.9% discount to the volume weighted average price ("VWAP") over the past 10 trading days. Shares issued under the Placement will be issued utilising the Company's existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A and are expected to be issued on Friday, 24 November 2023. The Shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with IonicRE's existing Shares quoted on the ASX.Mr. Sufian Ahmad, a director of the Company, will subscribe for 19,047,619 Shares ($400,000) under the Placement, subject to receiving approval at a General Meeting of Shareholders to be held early in 2024.Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and MST Financial Services Pty Limited acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement.SPP DetailsIn addition to the Placement, the Company will offer eligible existing shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand who were holders of Shares at 7:00pm (AEST) on Friday, 17 November 2023 (the "Record Date") ("Eligible Shareholders"), the opportunity to apply for New Shares via a non-underwritten Securities Purchase Plan ("SPP"), without incurring brokerage fees.The Company may raise up to $2 million (before costs) under the SPP at the same price as the Placement ($0.021 per Share).Eligible Shareholders will have the opportunity to apply for up to $30,000 worth of Shares. The Shares issued under the SPP will rank equally with the Company's existing Shares.Further information in relation to the SPP, including the terms and conditions, is expected to be made available to Eligible Shareholders on Tuesday, 28 November 2023, together with the SPP Offer Booklet. Eligible Shareholders should review the SPP terms and conditions in full before deciding whether or not to participate in the SPP.Under the ASX Listing Rules, IonicRE directors are entitled to participate fully in the SPP if they are Australian / New Zealand residents.Use of FundsIt is the intention of the Company to use the funds raised under both the Placement and the SPP to provide working capital, advance the demonstration plant activities at both the magnet recycling facility in Belfast, Northern Ireland and the Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda, as well as to meet the costs of the issue.The Joint Lead Managers will receive a fee equal to 6% of the Placement proceeds and 20 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.0315 (being a 50% premium to the issue price of Shares under the Placement) and will expire 3 years after the date the options are issued.To view the Indicative Timetable, please visit:*To view tables and figures, please visit:





Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.















