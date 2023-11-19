Long Term-Crisis: A New Approach To Managing Risks

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) There is no doubt that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is becoming even more challenging and requires urgent attention and assistance. This makes it critical for countries that are trying to find a practical solution to come together and alleviate the suffering of the people affected by the crisis.

The new UN Resolution for humanitarian corridors and a ceasefire in Gaza is a step in the right direction. With more countries and organisations getting involved, there is growing hope for concrete actions to address the humanitarian crisis. It is crucial to work together under the umbrella of the UN to find solutions and provide much-needed assistance.

Meanwhile, the prolonged and ongoing war in Gaza entering its second month presents significant challenges for a country like Jordan due to regional and internal factors. It is essential for Jordan to re-evaluate its approach to address the long-term crisis. Ensuring the safety and security of its people and preventing the crisis from spilling over its borders, including the potential for manipulation of the current situation given the prevailing anger and frustration among the people.

By adopting a new strategy for dealing with this protracted crisis, Jordan can better navigate the socioeconomic impacts and maintain internal stability. While the situation is complex, focusing on a national narrative, raising awareness and avoiding damage to the Jordanian economy through careful planning and proactive measures can help overcome these challenges.

Jordan's diplomatic approach is also crucial in addressing regional concerns and ensuring its interests are heard. As such,“closed-room diplomacy” is the most effective approach for Jordan to influence its allies and convey its important vision and concerns. Jordan's strategic geographic position and its role as a Western ally make it a key player in the region. By leveraging its past experiences, such as its involvement in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria, Jordan can shape a new strategic approach and continue to play a significant role in addressing regional challenges.

It is important to keep in mind that Jordan's position as a military partner to the US and NATO countries means it faces unique challenges from the region, particularly in terms of security risks. The geography of Jordan, with its proximity to the Red Sea and the risk of rocket attacks from Yemen, and the presence of anti-US militias in Iraq and Syria, requires intense cooperation with allies to address these challenges.

Additionally, the prolonged crisis has had a significant socioeconomic impact on Jordan's economy, necessitating a revision to its approach to dealing with these challenges. Internal security is also a concern, as Jordan could potentially become a target for those looking to export their own crises to a stable ally of the US.

The implications of this crisis extend beyond Gaza and have the potential to affect the West Bank and the entire region. So, it is important for Jordan to maintain a central role in promoting stability and finding solutions, and its approach to its allies will be key to navigating this complex situation.

Jordan needs to adopt a comprehensive strategy to effectively address the compound challenges it faces on various levels - socio-economic, political and security. By considering the regional, international and national dimensions, Jordan can navigate this complex situation and work towards stability and progress. It is crucial for Jordan to have a multifaceted approach that considers all these factors to effectively tackle the challenges ahead.