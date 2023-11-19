Safadi Warns Against Gaza Isolation, Urges Collective Effort For Peace In The Region

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi emphasised on Saturday that stopping the war on Gaza is the foremost priority, underlining that it is imperative to cease the aggression and prevent the loss of civilian lives, particularly women and children.

At the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Manama Dialogue, Safadi underscored that priority number two is the urgent facilitation of humanitarian aid into Gaza, highlighting that the current situation involves the besiegement of an entire population of 2.3 million people.

Once stopping the war on Gaza is achieved and a continuous flow of aid into the besieged strip is guaranteed, a comprehensive approach is necessary to conclusively end this conflict based on the two-state solution, Safadi said, noting that this solution should fulfill the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, granting them freedom and statehood, while also addressing Israel's security concerns.

“That [the two-state solution] is the only way to go forward. Other than that, we'll be living this scenario year in, year out. Just like we've been for many decades before,” he said in his speech at the summit.

Safadi noted that the summit is taking place at a critical juncture, where the international community needs to speak loud and clear about the catastrophe that the Israeli war is bringing not just on Gaza but on the region in general.

“This is not a time for mincing of words, this is a time to state facts as they are, this is not self-defence, this is a blatant aggression, the victims of which are innocent Palestinians. Over 11,000 Palestinians have been killed thus far... almost 67 per cent of them are children,” the minister highlighted.

Safadi said that this war has to cease immediately, indicating that civilians have the right to protection, and that the denial of food, medicine and fuel to Gazans constitutes a war crime.

“Israel is not abiding by international law, so what is the message here? Israel can do whatever it wants; that is the message that our people are seeing, that is what is the whole world is seeing; Israel is above the law,” Safadi said.

The minister warned that neither Jordan nor the Arab countries will entertain the idea of addressing Gaza in isolation.

“There will be no Arab troops going to Gaza, none, we are not going to be seen as the enemy,” Safadi emphasised.

He underscored that the only path forward to achieving the peace that has been a strategic goal is by acknowledging the long-standing 2002 Arab peace initiative, which the minister outlined as comprehensive proposal for full peace and normal ties and relations in exchange for an end to the occupation.

“What we want to do, what the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan wants to do with all of our friends and partners is, once this war ends, once the suffering ends, to again look at how we can all work together once and for all to solve this conflict. That conflict can only be solved if occupation ends, the rights of Palestinians freedom are realised, statehood and Israel's security are addressed, and that's why we're looking to work with all of our partners,” Safadi said.

The minister concluded his statement in highlighting that the priority now is to halt the ongoing war and prevent further loss of life, noting that there is also an urgent need for a collective effort to forge a path toward peace.

“The path to that [ensuring security] is a just and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution, we stand ready to work with all our partners to make sure that this is achieved,” Safadi said.