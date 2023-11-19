Jordanian Ambassador To Palestine Visits Military Field Hospital In Nablus

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian Ambassador to Palestine Issam Bdour on Saturday visited the newly-established Jordanian military field hospital in Nablus, which was dispatched following Royal directives on Thursday.

Bdour was briefed by the hospital's commander work mechanisms, medical specialisations and readiness of the personnel to carry out their duties, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



During the visit, the ambassador met with hospital personnel and commended His Majesty King Abdullah's gestures and ongoing support towards the Palestinians through the provision of medical and humanitarian services, praising the role of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) personnel.

He also expressed pride in the big efforts of the hospital personnel in carrying out their humanitarian duties, which reflects the Kingdom's stance in supporting Palestinian and their resilience.



The field hospital is equipped with a medical team consisting of various specialties and seven trailers, two operation rooms, two intensive care units and 15 beds, in addition to a laboratory, pharmacy, x-ray lab, dentist clinic and sterilisation room.



JAF, on Thursday, while announcing the dispatch of the hospital to Nablus, confirmed that all other field hospitals and general surgery stations in the Palestinian territories are operational, including the field hospital in Gaza and the surgery stations in West Bank's cities of Jenin and Ramallah.

Jordan has been operating a military field hospital in the Gaza since 2009. JAF said military planes have twice air-dropped medical supplies to the hospital in the war-torn strip.



