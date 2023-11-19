Jordan, China Discuss Deepening Ties, Media Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Government Communications Minister Muhannad Mubaidin on Sunday met with a delegation from the Chinese People's Daily, headed by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Wang Yibiao.

During the meeting, Mubaidin, who is also the government spokesperson, highlighted the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-Chinese relations, led by His Majesty King Abdullah and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister referred to His Majesty's visit to China in 2015, during which the two countries announced the establishment of a strategic partnership in multiple fields, particularly at the economic and educational levels.

Mubaidin proposed organising a forum for Chinese-Arab journalists in Jordan with the aim of exchanging expertise, knowledge and perspectives between Jordanian media institutions and the People's Daily. "The goal is to create joint digital content, particularly considering Jordan's significant contribution to publishing Arabic content on the Internet."

He also commended China's support for the Palestinian cause and its efforts to halt the war against Gaza, reiterating that Amman and Beijing see eye-to-eye on issues of mutual interest.



Wang said that the People's Daily, founded in 1948 before the founding of the People's Republic of China, has contributed to enhancing cooperation between the two countries and published hundreds of press materials discussing Jordan's achievements in multiple fields.

Wang underscored that China supports the Palestinian cause and demands justice for it, stressing China's call for the implementation of the Security Council Resolution No. 2712, which calls for the establishment of urgent truces and humanitarian corridors throughout the Gaza Strip, along with the immediate and unconditional release of all prisoners.