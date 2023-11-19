US, Not Israel, Has Power To End Gaza Violence: Advisor To Palestinian President

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mahmoud Al-Habash, an advisor to the Palestinian president, said on Sunday that the US, not Israel, has the power to end the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. He accused the US of supporting Israel's plans and being silent on its violations of human rights.

“What we see on the ground is the opposite of what America says,” he said in a statement. He claimed that the US gave a“green light” to Israel to commit crimes against the Palestinian people.



He said that Israel's goal was to force Palestinians to emigrate, but Palestine rejected this with all its strength. He added:“America speaks one language and acts in another way on the ground”.