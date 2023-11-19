Dell Technologies Showcases Its Solutions, Services For Egyptian Market At Cairo ICT'23

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Dell Technologies, a global leader in digital transformation, will participate in the Cairo ICT'23 exhibition and conference, which will be held from 26 to 29 November at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. The company will present its latest solutions and services in the fields of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and multi-cloud, which are aligned with the Egyptian government's plan for digital transformation and Egypt's Vision 2030.

Tarek Haiba, General Manager of Dell Technologies in Egypt and Libya, said:“We are proud to be part of this important event, which reflects the growing demand for innovative technologies in Egypt. We aim to showcase our capabilities and offerings that can help our customers and partners achieve their goals and overcome their challenges in the digital era.”

He added:“We will also participate in the Connecta exhibition for electronic games, which will be held in parallel with the Cairo ICT'23 exhibition in Hall 3. This is an opportunity for us to connect with the youth and the gaming community, and to demonstrate our outstanding performance and design for gaming devices.”

Haiba also praised the resilience of the Egyptian market despite the challenges it faces in terms of currency fluctuations. He expressed his confidence in the potential and opportunities that the market offers for Dell Technologies and its customers.