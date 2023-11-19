DFY MONEY (DFY), A Revolutionary Utility Token, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list DFY MONEY (DFY) on November 20, 2023, for all BitMart users. The DFY/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).







What is DFY MONEY (DFY)?

DFY (DFY) is an innovative utility token at the heart of the DFY wallet ecosystem, a state-of-the-art platform engineered for users to earn rewards across an expansive selection of over 20 cryptocurrencies. Upholding the ethos of decentralized finance (DeFi), DFY merges the latest blockchain technology with user-friendly features, crafting a secure, transparent, and efficient financial landscape for its users. The platform enables holders to earn significant rewards while maintaining complete control and custody of their digital assets.

Why DFY MONEY (DFY)?

DFY MONEY is a gateway to stable passive income in the crypto world. It offers a secure, decentralized platform for users to grow their crypto portfolios with weekly passive staking rewards from a wide range of over 20 cryptocurrencies and tokens. DFY's innovative Node Infrastructure Technology (INC) brings a novel approach to profiting from cryptocurrency funds. The platform is designed for easy use without requiring technical expertise, managed by a team with extensive experience in digital innovation and large-scale project management. DFY is committed to partnering with over 40 trusted valuators for generating passive crypto rewards, ensuring a safe and profitable experience for its members.

About DFY MONEY (DFY)

Total Supply: 500,000 DFY

Token Type: BEP20

DFY MONEY incorporates multiple layers of risk mitigation to safeguard member funds while maximizing profitability. It operates its own Validator Node, independent of external validators, to earn block rewards for members, ensuring network participation and validator integrity. Enhanced monitoring protocols, both manual and AI-assisted, are in place around the clock, mitigating downtime-related risks and ensuring quick recovery with backup nodes. DFY's failover strategies are designed to eliminate risks like double-signing. In the event of node malfunctions, DFY's slashing safeguard mechanism ensures immediate auto-delegation of crypto to another active validator, providing peace of mind for users to focus on other aspects of their crypto investments.

To learn more about DFY MONEY (DFY), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

