World Day Of Remembrance For Road Traffic Victims Observed

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Directorate of Traffic Sunday observed the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims with the National Traffic Safety Committee (NTSC), under the theme 'Remember, Support, Act,' a statement from the Ministry of Interior said.

Brig Abdulaziz bin Jassim al-Thani, acting director-general of Traffic, said the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims presents a crucial opportunity to remember those who lost their lives and show solidarity with those severely injured in road traffic accidents not only within Qatar but also across the globe.

“The aim is to remind road users about the dangers of road traffic accidents and highlights the importance of safe driving, considered the primary step toward ensuring the safety and protection of all road users, especially the most vulnerable groups such as pedestrians, motorcyclists, cyclists and drivers of various vehicles,” he said.

The official said the observing the day aligns with the substantial efforts made by the authorities concerned in the country for years to reduce the rates of fatalities and severe injuries resulting from road traffic accidents.

“These efforts involve implementing best practices, international standards, and systems that enhance traffic safety, including road design and implementation, the development of traffic laws and regulations, improving accident data collection and standardisation, improving road-monitoring systems and enhancing the efficiency of the police, ambulance services, and medical teams. All these endeavours aim to strengthen their efforts in promoting traffic safety and rescuing those injured in accidents,” he added.

