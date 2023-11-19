Earthquake Today: Tremors Felt In Maharashtra's Hingoli

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Monday, November 20, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).The earthquake happened at a depth of 5 km at 5:09 am.\"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 20-11-2023, 05:09:29 IST, Lat: 19.41 and Long: 77.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra,\" the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on social media platform X.Also Read | Tremors of another quake should prompt preparednessEarlier, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit the Andaman Sea in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday, November 19, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).The earthquake hit the region at 7.36 pm at a depth of 120 Km, the NCS added.\"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 19-11-2023, 18:36:46 IST, Lat: 9.94 & Long: 93.89, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India,\" NCS said in a post on X.In another development, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, according to the NCS. (ANI)
