Andhra Pradesh News: Fire Breaks Out At Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, 40 Boats Charred | Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A massive fire broke out at a fishing harbour in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Monday morning. The fire, which initially began on one boat, gradually spread to 40 other boats order to take control of the situation, several fire tenders reached the spot. Police registered a case and are investigating the incident read: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: Drilling through debris on hold, Govt says breakthrough in 2-3 days\"The fire broke out on a boat at Vishakhapatnam fishing harbour and then spread to nearly 35 fiber-mechanized boats at midnight. The police and fire teams responded immediately. The fire was successfully brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. An FIR has been filed and an investigation is underway,\" said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anand Reddy Law and Order Ravi Shankar said, \".One of the ships caught fire where some boys were there late night probably they were all partying, luckily the other boatsmen came and de-anchored that ship and let it off into the sea.
He further added that the ship had full tanker diesel and gas cylinders. Hence, the fire had a multiplier effect and it drifted on to other ships that were parked at the jetty.
Shankar said,“Towards the end, the Navy ship Sahara also came and assisted us and because of them we had got the fire under control. There is no loss of life at the outset. Only about 25-30 ships got gutted.”Around 40 fibre-mechanized boats were burnt completely while no casualties or injuries were reported in the accident said police. Locals alerted firefighters to extinguish the fire. Local fishermen allege that unknown individuals may have intentionally set the boats on fire and suspect foul play.(This is a developing story, please check back for latest updates)
MENAFN19112023007365015876ID1107455466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.