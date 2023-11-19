Latvia's Foreign Minister Ready To Compete For NATO's Top Post

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvian Foreign Minister Kristianis Karins on Sunday expressed his desire to join the list of contenders for the post of NATO Secretary General, which is currently held by Jens Stoltenberg.

This was reported by Bloomberg , Ukrinform saw.

On the condition that Latvia decides to run for the post of Secretary General (NATO - ed.), Dr. Kristianis Karins is ready to join the competition, according to MFA Latvia's spokesperson.

The document also states that Karins will offer to contribute to the Alliance thanks to his leadership experience as prime minister, a clear understanding of the threat coming from Russia, a firm stance on Ukraine, and proven experience in building international consensus.

Kristianis Karins served as Prime Minister of Latvia from 2019 to August 2023. He was also the head of the Latvian government, having served the longest since the country regained independence in 1991.

It should be recalled that on November 15, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia also announced her readiness to assume the post of NATO Secretary General.

In July, NATO allies decided to extend Jens Stoltenberg's mandate as NATO Secretary General for another year, until October 1, 2024.

The Allies put forward several candidates for the position of the head of NATO, but failed to reach an agreement on appointing any of those.