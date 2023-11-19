WHO – UN – Red Crescent Mission Evacuates 31 Infants From Al-Shifa Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





GAZA CITY – A second WHO-led joint UN mission, working in collaboration with the Palestine Red Crescent Society, earlier today evacuated 31 babies from Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, to a hospital in southern Gaza. The severely ill babies were transported in six ambulances supplied and staffed by the Palestine Red Crescent.

Other mission members included UN Mine Action, UNICEF and UNRWA.

The mission was once again assessed as high-risk, due to the active combat taking place in close proximity to

the hospital.



These premature and low birthweight babies had earlier

been moved from the neonatal unit

in Al-Shifa

to a safer

area in the hospital,

due to lack of electricity

to run their

life support,

and security risks

in the

hospital. Friday and Saturday, two babies died before the evacuation could take place.

(Note, there were 33 babies under

care

yesterday, according to a ministry of health update.)



The babies were successfully transported to

the neonatal intensive care

unit

at Al-Helal Al-Emarati

Maternity Hospital

in southern Gaza,

where they are being assessed and stabilized. Doctors there say all the

babies are fighting serious infections due to lack of medical supplies and

impossibility to continue infection control measures in Al-Shifa Hospital.

Eleven are in critical condition.



Sadly, none of the infants were accompanied by

family members, as the Ministry of Health has only limited information, and is not currently

able to find close family members.

Six

health workers and ten of their

family members, who had been sheltering

at the hospital,

were also evacuated.



The evacuation, which was requested by health workers and patients during the joint mission yesterday, became necessary as Al-Shifa Hospital is no longer

able to function due to a

lack of clean water, fuel, medical supplies, food, other

essential items

and the intense hostilities. WHO remains

deeply concerned about the safety and health needs of patients and health workers who remain

at Al-Shifa Hospital, and in the few partially functional hospitals in the north that face imminent closure.



Al-Shifa Hospital, previously the largest and most advanced referral hospital in Gaza,

together

with other

hospitals, must be fully restored to provide

urgently needed health services in Gaza.



The mission was led by senior

WHO staff, including

a medical specialist

and

a doctor, and representatives from UNICEF, UNMAS

and UNRWA

as noted above. It included medical staff from the Palestine Red Crescent

Society, along

with their

ambulances. WHO is grateful for

their

partnership,

and the support of the rest of the UN, working together

as One UN.



The complex and high-risk operation, occurring in an

active conflict zone,

follows an assessment mission yesterday, 18 November, which included public health experts, logistics

specialists,

and security staff from OCHA, UNDSS, UNMAS/UNOPS, UNRWA and WHO. [Today's] mission was deconflicted with the Israel Defense Forces

and with the defacto

authorities.



There remain

over

250 patients and 20

health workers at Al-Shifa,

who all request immediate evacuation. Planning is ongoing to evacuate the remaining

patients, their families

and the health-care workers.

Given the complex security and logistics

constraints, these evacuations will take several days to complete.

Priority will be given to the 22 dialysis patients and 50 patients with spinal injuries. WHO reaffirms its respect for

the dedication, professionalism, humanity

and courage of the health staff who have continued to care for

their

patients under

unimaginably difficult conditions.



WHO reiterates its plea for

collective efforts to bring an end to the hostilities and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. We call for

an immediate ceasefire, the sustained flow of humanitarian assistance

at scale, unhindered humanitarian access to all of those in need, the unconditional release of all hostages – many of whom have serious medical needs – and the cessation of attacks on health care and other

vital infrastructure.

