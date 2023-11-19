WHO – UN – Red Crescent Mission Evacuates 31 Infants From Al-Shifa Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)
GAZA CITY – A second WHO-led joint UN mission, working in collaboration with the Palestine Red Crescent Society, earlier today evacuated 31 babies from Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, to a hospital in southern Gaza. The severely ill babies were transported in six ambulances supplied and staffed by the Palestine Red Crescent.
Other mission members included UN Mine Action, UNICEF and UNRWA.
The mission was once again assessed as high-risk, due to the active combat taking place in close proximity to
the hospital.
These premature and low birthweight babies had earlier
been moved from the neonatal unit
in Al-Shifa
to a safer
area in the hospital,
due to lack of electricity
to run their
life support,
and security risks
in the
hospital. Friday and Saturday, two babies died before the evacuation could take place.
(Note, there were 33 babies under
care
yesterday, according to a ministry of health update.)
The babies were successfully transported to
the neonatal intensive care
unit
at Al-Helal Al-Emarati
Maternity Hospital
in southern Gaza,
where they are being assessed and stabilized. Doctors there say all the
babies are fighting serious infections due to lack of medical supplies and
impossibility to continue infection control measures in Al-Shifa Hospital.
Eleven are in critical condition.
Sadly, none of the infants were accompanied by
family members, as the Ministry of Health has only limited information, and is not currently
able to find close family members.
Six
health workers and ten of their
family members, who had been sheltering
at the hospital,
were also evacuated.
The evacuation, which was requested by health workers and patients during the joint mission yesterday, became necessary as Al-Shifa Hospital is no longer
able to function due to a
lack of clean water, fuel, medical supplies, food, other
essential items
and the intense hostilities. WHO remains
deeply concerned about the safety and health needs of patients and health workers who remain
at Al-Shifa Hospital, and in the few partially functional hospitals in the north that face imminent closure.
Al-Shifa Hospital, previously the largest and most advanced referral hospital in Gaza,
together
with other
hospitals, must be fully restored to provide
urgently needed health services in Gaza.
The mission was led by senior
WHO staff, including
a medical specialist
and
a doctor, and representatives from UNICEF, UNMAS
and UNRWA
as noted above. It included medical staff from the Palestine Red Crescent
Society, along
with their
ambulances. WHO is grateful for
their
partnership,
and the support of the rest of the UN, working together
as One UN.
The complex and high-risk operation, occurring in an
active conflict zone,
follows an assessment mission yesterday, 18 November, which included public health experts, logistics
specialists,
and security staff from OCHA, UNDSS, UNMAS/UNOPS, UNRWA and WHO. [Today's] mission was deconflicted with the Israel Defense Forces
and with the defacto
authorities.
There remain
over
250 patients and 20
health workers at Al-Shifa,
who all request immediate evacuation. Planning is ongoing to evacuate the remaining
patients, their families
and the health-care workers.
Given the complex security and logistics
constraints, these evacuations will take several days to complete.
Priority will be given to the 22 dialysis patients and 50 patients with spinal injuries. WHO reaffirms its respect for
the dedication, professionalism, humanity
and courage of the health staff who have continued to care for
their
patients under
unimaginably difficult conditions.
WHO reiterates its plea for
collective efforts to bring an end to the hostilities and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. We call for
an immediate ceasefire, the sustained flow of humanitarian assistance
at scale, unhindered humanitarian access to all of those in need, the unconditional release of all hostages – many of whom have serious medical needs – and the cessation of attacks on health care and other
vital infrastructure.
