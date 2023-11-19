Maldives Formally Asks India To Withdraw Military Personnel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MALE, Nov 20 (NNN-PSM) – The Maldives government, Saturday, formally requested India to withdraw its military personnel from the Island nation.

The request was made by the new President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, during his meeting with a representative of the Indian government.

“At the meeting, President Muizzu requested the Indian Government, to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives,” a statement issued by the office of the Maldives President said.

“The President noted that, at the Presidential election held in Sept, the Maldivian people had given him a strong mandate to make the request to India, and expressed the hope that India will honour the democratic will of the people of the Maldives.”

The request was made a day after Muizzu was sworn in as the 8th president of the Maldives.

Reports said India has some 70 soldiers in the Maldives, manning radars and surveillance aircraft. Indian warships also help patrol the country's exclusive economic zone.– NNN-PSM

