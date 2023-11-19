Turkmenistan And China Explore Enhanced Transport And Logistics Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 20. Turkmenistan and China discussed the possibility of expanding
partnership in the field of transport and logistics, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed at the first meeting of the
subcommittee on transport and logistics cooperation of the
Chinese-Turkmen Cooperation Committee, which was held in Beijing on
November 16 this year.
The Turkmen delegation at the meeting, which included
representatives of the agencies of railway, air, road, water
transport and the 'Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan'
JSC, was headed by the Director of the Agency for Transport and
Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers, Mammetkhan
Chakiyev.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Transport of
China Li Yang and such large companies as China Railway
International Multimodal Transport Co., Ltd and China Road and
Bridge Corporation.
The sides expressed their commitment to the tasks set by the
heads of state of the two countries to intensify the integration of
China's 'One Belt, One Road' initiative and Turkmenistan's 'Revival
of the Great Silk Road' strategy.
In particular, the Turkmen side is ready to offer Chinese
companies favorable conditions for the organization of logistics
routes using existing terminals and logistics centers in
Turkmenistan, allowing for effective coordination of various modes
of transport.
At the same time, the meeting also noted Turkmenistan's interest
in introducing digital solutions in logistics, such as intelligent
transport systems, and in further deepening cooperation with China
in this area and through the training of highly qualified personnel
for the industry, exchange of experience and best practices in the
field of employee training.
They also discussed the prospects of opening additional routes
for passenger and cargo air transportation, increasing the volume
of transit through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and
railway container flows, strengthening the contractual base of
international road freight transportation.
Meanwhile, at the end of the meeting, the Minutes of the meeting
were signed, in which the announced intentions were fixed, further
actions were agreed within the framework of the subcommittee on
transport and logistics cooperation between Turkmenistan and China
and its working groups.
