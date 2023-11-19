Turkmenistan And China Explore Enhanced Transport And Logistics Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 20. Turkmenistan and China discussed the possibility of expanding partnership in the field of transport and logistics, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed at the first meeting of the subcommittee on transport and logistics cooperation of the Chinese-Turkmen Cooperation Committee, which was held in Beijing on November 16 this year.

The Turkmen delegation at the meeting, which included representatives of the agencies of railway, air, road, water transport and the 'Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan' JSC, was headed by the Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers, Mammetkhan Chakiyev.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Transport of China Li Yang and such large companies as China Railway International Multimodal Transport Co., Ltd and China Road and Bridge Corporation.

The sides expressed their commitment to the tasks set by the heads of state of the two countries to intensify the integration of China's 'One Belt, One Road' initiative and Turkmenistan's 'Revival of the Great Silk Road' strategy.

In particular, the Turkmen side is ready to offer Chinese companies favorable conditions for the organization of logistics routes using existing terminals and logistics centers in Turkmenistan, allowing for effective coordination of various modes of transport.

At the same time, the meeting also noted Turkmenistan's interest in introducing digital solutions in logistics, such as intelligent transport systems, and in further deepening cooperation with China in this area and through the training of highly qualified personnel for the industry, exchange of experience and best practices in the field of employee training.

They also discussed the prospects of opening additional routes for passenger and cargo air transportation, increasing the volume of transit through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and railway container flows, strengthening the contractual base of international road freight transportation.

Meanwhile, at the end of the meeting, the Minutes of the meeting were signed, in which the announced intentions were fixed, further actions were agreed within the framework of the subcommittee on transport and logistics cooperation between Turkmenistan and China and its working groups.