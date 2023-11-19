Egyptian Pres. Discusses With Lebanese PM Int'l Efforts To Prevent Spread Of Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 19 (KUNA) - Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi reviewed, Sunday via phone, with the Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati the international efforts to prevent the expansion of the Israeli occupation's war on the Gaza Strip into a multi-front regional conflict.
They also tackled the international efforts to revive the path of peace in order to achieve a just and comprehensive settlement to the Palestinian issue, based on the two-state solution, in a manner that realizes security and stability in the Middle East, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency.
Moreover, they discussed in details the developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and Egypt's efforts to push for a ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and access for humanitarian assistance and relief into Gaza. (end)
