Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held talks with visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, focusing on current developments in the Gaza Strip.

KUWAIT - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah honored at Bayan Palace on Sunday new officers who graduated of the British Royal Naval College, and after the issuance of the Amiri decree appointing them as officers in the Kuwaiti army.

KUWAIT - Three humanitarian aid airplanes took off carrying 90 tons of various humanitarian aid to relieve the people in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of flights from the Kuwaiti air bridge to 24.

CAIRO - Kuwaiti Society for Relief partnered with Egypt's Dar Al-Orman charity for a deal worth USD 500,000 to provide urgent aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, running the gamut from food to healthcare supplies.

GAZA - Over 12,300 Palestinians were killed and above 30,000 injured since the onset of the Israeli occupation brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, said a media official.

RAMALLAH - Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians and injured others during a raid in the West Bank. (end) ibi