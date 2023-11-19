When Iot Security Meets Game Theory!

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)

The Internet of Things (IoT) is rapidly evolving with the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with the world around us. However, security is a major concern for IoT devices, as they are shelterless targets for organized hackers mainly because:

Security assessment tools are in lack of vulnerabilities for XIoT/IIoT/IOT infrastructureThe low-power design usually leads to eliminating unnecessary codes, including security featuresSecurity researchers are deprived of equipment accessibilityMeanwhile, in a NIST 800-53 and NIST 800-115's style organizational risk assessment and penetration test which mainly focused on known vulnerabilities, embedded devices, and IoT will not be properly reviewed.

For the sake of the primitive vulnerabilities they have, hackers can take advantage of this gap to gain initial access or do a lateral movement.

unpwnable THINGS is addressing this gap by developing a vulnerability hunting engine and a multi-layer threat intelligence community.





Vulnerability hunting engine has equipped with cutting-edge technology that enables itself to identify firmware exploitable vulnerabilities through a fully automated methods. Pwnsters is a First's EPSS based threat hunting ecosystem with public and private entries. Pwnsters will propagate an incetive for community engagement with a bonding-curve crypto token.

unpwnable THINGS consists of five main cores:

Automated IoT asset inventory and intelligent active risk assessorVulnerability hunter engineAgentless operating system security audit and continues monitoringA dedicated Threat Intelligence Platform (an ecosystem like VirusTotal)SSE integration for mitigating risks by inline prevention means and ASR Conclusion

Our cutting-edge Threat Intelligence Platform tailored exclusively for the Internet of Things (IoT). Uniquely designed to address IoT-specific vulnerabilities, our platform provides real-time and pragmatic insights into emerging threats. We invite the public to access our platform, offering a seamless incentive for engagement. As a token of appreciation for active involvement, participants can enjoy incentives that contribute to a safer and more secure IoT landscape. Join us in fortifying the future of connected devices.

