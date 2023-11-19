Biden’S Bold Proposal: Uniting Gaza And West Bank

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Joe Biden proposes a radical Middle East peace plan, envisioning the unification of Gaza and the West Bank under a strong Palestinian Authority .



Amid Israel-Hamas conflicts, he suggests a single Palestinian entity. This approach aims for two peaceful states: Israel and Palestine.



In The Washington Post, Biden outlines his thoughts. He emphasizes a united Gaza and West Bank, seeking a harmonious coexistence.



Post an October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, U.S. support for Israel remains strong. The attack, causing significant civilian deaths and captures, intensifies U.S. concerns for Gaza.



Continued Israeli actions escalate the death toll, particularly affecting children. Consequently, the U.S. worries about Gaza's future.



Biden advocates a two-state solution as vital for regional safety. He views the crisis as an impetus for stronger peace efforts.







Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautiously considers Biden's plan. He doubts the Palestinian Authority's governance capabilities in Gaza.



Netanyahu highlights President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine's silence on Hamas's actions, suggesting tacit approval.



The Israel-Palestine conflict, rooted in historical and emotional ties, persists through decades.

Background- Biden's Bold Proposal

Biden's strategy represents a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy.



It aligns with past international peace efforts but faces mutual distrust and internal political pressures.



Success hinges on Israeli-Palestinian cooperation and global support. President Abbas seeks Biden's intervention against Israel's actions.



He ties Gaza's return under the Palestinian Authority to a wider agreement, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



Biden also condemns West Bank violence, ready to sanction extremists attacking civilians. His initiative, while challenging, is a critical step towards peace.

